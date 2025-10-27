The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts across Kerala as Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall, thunder, and strong winds are expected in several districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall and strong winds as weather authorities issued fresh alerts across the state on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning residents to remain vigilant amid the possibility of intense rain, thunder, and gusty winds. The alert coincides with the development of Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast tomorrow.

According to the IMD, ten districts in Kerala have been placed under weather alerts. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert is in place for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. Authorities have also imposed a complete ban on fishing along the Kerala coast due to the rough sea conditions. Seven districts will remain under a yellow alert tomorrow as well.

Deep Depressions Form in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal

The IMD reported that a deep depression currently lies over the central-eastern Arabian Sea, moving in a northeasterly direction and expected to continue across the region within the next 24 hours.

Simultaneously, another deep depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal is intensifying. Meteorologists predict that it will strengthen into a cyclone over the southwestern and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27. The system is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, with sustained wind speeds expected to reach up to 110 km per hour.

The storm is forecast to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on the Andhra Pradesh coast, by the evening of October 28, as a severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Montha Expected to Make Landfall Tomorrow

The IMD confirmed that Cyclone Montha, which developed after the deep depression intensified in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall tomorrow (October 28). The system is projected to strengthen further before hitting the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing very heavy rainfall and gale-force winds.

Neighbouring states, particularly Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, have been placed on high alert as wind speeds are forecast to reach up to 110 km per hour. Odisha has declared a red alert across several districts, and five districts have been identified as particularly vulnerable.

Disaster Response Teams Deployed in Vulnerable States

Both National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and other coastal regions to manage potential emergencies.

Officials have advised residents in low-lying and coastal areas to move to safer locations and to follow government advisories strictly. Essential supplies, including food, medicine, and emergency equipment, have been stocked in cyclone shelters and relief centres.

Authorities in Kerala have also urged the public to remain cautious, as the state is expected to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms influenced by the cyclone’s movement.

“Given the combination of heavy rains and approaching cyclonic conditions, residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid coastal travel, and remain alert to official updates,” an IMD official said.