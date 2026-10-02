The Kerala lottery draw scheduled for October 2, 2026, has been postponed due to Gandhi Jayanti. The Suvarna Keralam SK-72 results will not be announced today, with the revised draw date awaited.

Today, 2nd October 2026, there is no lottery in Kerala. Suvarna Keralam SK-72 lottery draw is scheduled today, but it’s been postponed because today is a public holiday (Gandhi Jayanti). Lottery players will have to wait for the new draw date.

Suvarna Keralam SK-72 Draw Postponed

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has postponed the draw of the Suvarna Keralam SK-72 lottery scheduled for October 2. The delay is due to the observance of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 that is a public holiday in India.

Those looking to find the SK-72 winning numbers today should know there will be no draw on October 2. The new date and other official announcements can be checked on the website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

When Is The Next Kerala Lottery Draw?

The next scheduled Kerala lottery draw is Karunya KR-770, which will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2026. The lottery carries a Rs 1 crore first prize.

Players are advised to check the official Kerala State Lotteries Department website for the latest information regarding the postponed Suvarna Keralam SK-72 draw and upcoming lottery results.

Check Kerala Lottery Updates

The Kerala lottery results are declared after the respective draws. Players should only check their tickets against winning numbers from official sources and should carefully check their tickets against the published results.