Kerala woman dies by suicide following alleged mental abuse from husband over skin colour and language

 A 19-year-old newlywed woman, Shahana Mumtaz, from Malappuram, Kerala, died by suicide due to ongoing humiliation by her husband over her complexion. 

Kerala malappuram woman dies by suicide following alleged mental abuse from husband over skin colour and language anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

Malappuram: A newlywed woman in Malappuram took her own life due to ongoing humiliation by her husband over her complexion. The woman, Shahana Mumtaz (19), a resident of Kondotti, was found hanging in her home at around 10 am on Tuesday (Jan 14). Her family has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the mental abuse from her husband and his family members led to her tragic death.

Abdul Wahid from Morayoor and Shahana's wedding took place on May 27, 2024. After their marriage, the couple went abroad, but according to the family, her husband Abdul Wahid continuously mentally harassed her over her complexion. He allegedly made derogatory remarks about her skin color and also humiliated her for not knowing how to speak English. 

He pressured her to end the marriage due to these issues, which caused Shahana immense emotional distress. She confided in her family about her anxiety over what her life would be like after a divorce. Following the family's complaint against the husband and his parents, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Asianet News becomes first Malayalam news channel to reach 2 million followers on Instagram anr

Asianet News becomes first Malayalam news channel to reach 2 million followers on Instagram

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges dmn

Who is Gopan Swami? Mystery deepens in death of self-proclaimed Kerala seer as his backstory emerges

Over 2 lakh devotees witness Makara Jyothi as chants of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa fill Sabarimala's air dmn

Over 2 lakh devotees witness 'Makara Jyothi' as chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ fill Sabarimala's air

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 450 January 14 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 450 January 14 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Sabarimala temple set for Makara Vilakku today january 14 2024; Over 2 lakh devotees expected to climb the hill shrine anr

Sabarimala temple set for Makara Vilakku today; Over 2 lakh devotees expected to climb the hill shrine

Recent Stories

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily AJR

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS) RBA

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon