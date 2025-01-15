Kerala woman dies by suicide following alleged mental abuse from husband over skin colour and language

Malappuram: A newlywed woman in Malappuram took her own life due to ongoing humiliation by her husband over her complexion. The woman, Shahana Mumtaz (19), a resident of Kondotti, was found hanging in her home at around 10 am on Tuesday (Jan 14). Her family has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the mental abuse from her husband and his family members led to her tragic death.

Abdul Wahid from Morayoor and Shahana's wedding took place on May 27, 2024. After their marriage, the couple went abroad, but according to the family, her husband Abdul Wahid continuously mentally harassed her over her complexion. He allegedly made derogatory remarks about her skin color and also humiliated her for not knowing how to speak English.

He pressured her to end the marriage due to these issues, which caused Shahana immense emotional distress. She confided in her family about her anxiety over what her life would be like after a divorce. Following the family's complaint against the husband and his parents, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

