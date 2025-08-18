The Padmanabhaswamy Temple's computer system was allegedly hacked, prompting a police investigation. Initial findings suggest the attack may be linked to internal conflicts following a staff change.

Thiruvananthapuram: A complaint has been filed accusing hackers of breaching the computer system at the Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The temple's administrative officer lodged a report with the cyber police, alleging that the server database was compromised. Following the complaint, the cyber police registered a case. According to the FIR, which was filed on June 13th, the hacking aimed to disable the temple's computer system and involved unauthorized alterations to the stored data.

Internal Conflicts Suspected Behind Security Breach

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cyberattack may have stemmed from internal conflicts involving the administrative officer, certain members of the governing body, and temple staff. The administrative office had recently replaced a temporary employee who managed the temple's computer network and reassigned the responsibilities to a different staff member. The complaint claims that after this change, the computer network was breached and modifications were made.

Financial Concerns and Ongoing Investigation

Concerns have been raised about hacked financial transactions related to temple rituals (pujas) and associated bank details. However, investigators have confirmed that no funds, including money collected from pujas and offerings, were stolen. The police continue to probe the incident to uncover the full details.