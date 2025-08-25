Social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar sparked controversy after washing her feet in Guruvayur temple's sacred pond. The Devaswom responded by announcing purification rituals and filing a complaint.

Thrissur: The Guruvayur Devaswom has announced that a purification ritual (punyaham) will be carried out at the temple pond after a recent incident involving social media influencer and Bigg Boss star Jasmin Jaffar.

Jasmin Jaffar, who is not a Hindu, was seen washing her feet in the sacred pond while filming a reel, which she later posted on Instagram. The video quickly went viral, causing outrage among devotees, as filming inside the pond is strictly prohibited and non-Hindus are not permitted to enter it.

Devaswom’s Response

Temple officials confirmed that the act had deeply hurt religious sentiments. In response, they announced that six days’ worth of rituals, including 18 pujas and 18 Seevelis, will be repeated starting tomorrow morning. Darshan for devotees will also be restricted until tomorrow afternoon while the rituals are carried out.

The temple’s administrator officially filed a complaint against the unauthorized filming, describing it as an “inflammatory act” that violated long-standing temple customs.

Jasmin Jaffar Issues Apology

Amid mounting criticism, Jasmin Jaffar issued a public apology, clarifying that she had no intention of offending devotees or undermining temple traditions.

She admitted the act was a mistake borne out of ignorance and expressed regret for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of worshippers.