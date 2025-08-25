A new case has been filed against rapper Vedan based on a complaint from a research student while the Kerala High Court posted his anticipatory bail application in another case to Wednesday after hearing arguments by both sides.

Kochi: A new case has been filed against rapper Vedan at the Ernakulam Central Police Station based on a complaint from a research student. The case has been registered under IPC sections 294(b), 354, 354A(1), and Kerala Police Act 119(a). The charges against Vedan include insulting womanhood, sexual harassment, obscene language, and sexual gestures that defame womanhood. The complaint, originally filed with the Chief Minister's office by a young singer, was forwarded to the police. The incident that led to the complaint occurred in December 2020.

Two weeks ago, two young women approached the Chief Minister's office with complaints against Vedan. Subsequently, the Chief Minister's office forwarded the complaints to the respective police stations where the alleged incidents took place. The new case against Vedan is based on one of these complaints. The FIR was filed on August 21, and the investigation is ongoing.

The complainant is a music researcher. According to the complaint, she contacted Vedan as part of her research, and he allegedly attempted to humiliate her at a flat in Kochi on December 20, 2020. The complaint states that she managed to escape from the location. The police have decided to take a detailed statement from the complainant, who is currently outside Kerala. The Central Police have requested her to inform them of a convenient date and location for recording her statement. This new case comes while the High Court is considering Vedan's anticipatory bail application in another case registered by Thrikkakara police.

Court Hears Vedan's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Arguments in Vedan's anticipatory bail plea concluded on Monday, August 25. After hearing both sides, the court postponed the verdict on the anticipatory bail plea to Wednesday. Vedan's lawyer argued that he initially intended to marry the woman and that the relationship later deteriorated. Therefore, questioning whether the sexual relationship between them constituted rape. Vedan told the court that the woman filed the complaint after two years. Until then, there was no complaint. Vedan's lawyer informed the court that everything happened consensually.



The complainant also expressed concern that Vedan, being an influencer, would influence the investigation. Vedan's lawyer argued that he is just an artist and it is the complainant who is giving information to the media. The survivor's response to Vedan's arguments was that the delay in filing the complaint was due to depression. When the court asked if she was working during this period, Vedan's lawyer argued that the complainant was working even during the time she claimed to be suffering from depression. However, the court told the survivor's lawyer to only address legal issues and not to mention social media comments or public opinion. The survivor's lawyer also brought to the court's attention the new FIR filed against Vedan by the police. After hearing both sides, the court postponed the verdict to Wednesday.