Four prison officers have been suspended in connection with Govindachami's escape from Kannur Central Jail.

Kannur: Following the jailbreak of Govindachami from Kannur Central Jail, four officers have been suspended due to lapses identified among the jail staff. Jail chief ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyay acknowledged that the escape was the result of careful planning by Govindachami and admitted there were shortcomings on the part of the officials. He said that at this stage, no single individual can be solely blamed. Upadhyay expressed relief that Govindachami was recaptured swiftly.

The Kannur Range DIG has been assigned to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. According to Upadhyay, there was a delay in receiving information about the escape. Immediately after realizing the absence, a search was conducted inside the jail. Govindachami escaped around 4:30, but the police were informed later than ideal. Despite the delay, the prompt recapture of the fugitive has been a significant relief.

Caught after 3 hours

A statewide manhunt was launched after he escaped prison and three hours later, he was arrested. According to reports, Govindachamy was caught from a well he tried hiding in. After it was found that he is in an abandoned building, it was surrounded by police and locals, in Talap, Kannur.

The police had deployed the K-9 squad at the Kannur Central Jail in search of the accused.

Life sentence for rape and murder

According to the police, Govindachamy was serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya, who was attacked while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur on February 1, 2011.