Residents of Thiruvananthapuram can attend a Free Skin Diagnosis & Consultation Camp at Murinjapalam Skin Care Specialty Center on Monday, 10 AM–3 PM. Experts will offer personalized assessments and advice.

Thiruvananthapuram: Residents of Thiruvananthapuram will have an opportunity to avail themselves of expert skin care services at no cost, as the Murinjapalam Skin Care Specialty Center is organizing a Free Skin Diagnosis & Consultation Camp on Monday, from 10 AM to 3 PM. The camp is designed to provide a comprehensive skin assessment and expert consultation for individuals considering cosmetic or corrective skin treatments, including laser therapies. This initiative coincides with the launch of the clinic’s new Charisma by Reveal system, a cutting-edge laser technology engineered for safer, faster, and more effective treatments for a wide range of skin concerns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr Rajesh Nair, Founder and Senior Dermatologist at the Skin Care Specialty Center, emphasized the importance of scientific and accessible skin care. “This free diagnosis camp is part of our commitment to making professional skin assessment accessible to everyone. With the support of Reveal Lasers, we are now equipped with one of the most advanced laser systems available, which allows for precise and safe treatments tailored to each individual,” he said.

The Charisma by Reveal system is particularly noted for its versatility, addressing concerns such as acne scars, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, and unwanted hair. The system is designed to minimize discomfort and downtime, making it suitable for patients seeking both cosmetic enhancements and therapeutic skin care.

What Can Participants Expect?

Detailed skin analysis using advanced diagnostic tools.

Personalized consultation to identify skin concerns and recommend suitable treatments.

Information sessions about the latest laser therapies and innovations in dermatology.

Dermatologists encourage attendees to bring details of any previous skin treatments and a brief medical history to ensure a more accurate assessment. The camp is open to all age groups, and no prior appointment is necessary, though early arrival is recommended due to limited slots for consultations. With skin health gaining increasing attention for both aesthetic and medical reasons, events like this camp offer residents a valuable opportunity to understand their skin better and make informed decisions about treatments.

Location: Murinjapalam Skin Care Specialty Center, Thiruvananthapuram Date & Time: Monday, 10 AM – 3 PM Cost: Free