Four MGNREGA workers got badly injured when a wall suddenly collapsed on them at Ayanimootil near Pallichal in Thiruvananthapuram. The workers were doing their daily jobs when the accident happened. Locals rushed them to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Thiruvananthapuram: Four MGNREGA workers were injured after a wall suddenly collapsed on them at Ayanimootil near the Pallichal Vedivachankovil area in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred while the workers were carrying out their daily employment-related duties.The injured workers have been identified as Sasi, Madhusoodanan, Murugan, and Sunitha. All four are workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from the Pallichal panchayat.

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According to the available information, the workers were engaged in their routine work at Ayanimootil when the wall unexpectedly gave way and fell on them. The sudden collapse left all four workers injured, prompting an immediate response from people in the vicinity. Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured workers. They were subsequently taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for medical treatment.

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The incident has raised concerns about the safety of workers engaged in public employment schemes, particularly while carrying out daily tasks in areas where structures may pose potential risks. The sudden collapse also highlights the importance of ensuring safe working conditions for labourers undertaking work in residential and public spaces. Further details regarding the condition of the injured workers and the circumstances that led to the wall's collapse are awaited.