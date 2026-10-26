Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing a loud crash and struggled hard to pull the car out. The deep water in the canal made the rescue work very difficult. The body has been shifted to the Alappuzha General Hospital mortuary.

Thakazhy: A 27-year-old man met with a tragic end in Alappuzha's Kainakary after his car lost control and plunged into a canal. The deceased is Shintu, a resident of Thottuvathala Chanampally in the 9th ward of Kainakary Panchayat.

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The accident happened around 8 pm on Sunday. Shintu was returning after dropping a relative at their house. His car suddenly skidded off the panchayat road and fell straight into the Powvath canal.

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Hearing a loud crash, local residents quickly rushed to the spot. They had a really tough time pulling the car out of the water. The deep water in the canal made the rescue operations very difficult. Shintu's body was later shifted to the Alappuzha General Hospital mortuary.

Nedumudi police reached the accident spot immediately and started the legal procedures. Shintu is the son of retired army officer Joshi and Shibi. He leaves behind his wife Anchitha and a seven-month-old daughter named Minha. Shidin is his brother.