A four-member gang kidnapped and beat a man because of a grudge over his son's love marriage. Pooyappally police acted quickly, caught the suspects, and rescued the father safely.

Kollam: A four-member gang was arrested for kidnapping and beating a young man's father. This was because they had a grudge over a love marriage. The 59-year-old man named Johny, from Kottakkavila in Elamad, was kidnapped last night after the gang broke into his house. The gang, which included a relative of the new bride, came to the house looking for the young man.

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But since they didn't find him, they forcefully put his father, Johny, in a vehicle, kidnapped him, and beat him badly. Once the Pooyappally police found out, they started an urgent investigation. They stopped the car the suspects were in and rescued Johny safely. The police arrested four suspects from Kadakkal related to this incident. They also took the vehicle used by the suspects into custody.

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