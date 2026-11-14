The Kerala State Lottery Department have announced the results of the Karunya KR-776 draw (which took place on Saturday 14th November 2026). Ticket holders can now go and check their numbers against the winning numbers in the result chart below.

The Kerala State Lottery Department have announced the results of the Karunya KR-776 draw (which took place on Saturday 14th November 2026). Ticket holders can now go and check their numbers against the winning numbers in the result chart below. The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM.

The Karunya lottery is one of the weekly draws run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. This week's KR-776 has a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh and a third prize of Rs 10 lakh. There are a number of other prizes as well in various categories including some consolation prizes.

The full list of winning numbers for Karunya KR-776 is as follows. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize numbers, the consolation prize numbers and all other prize category numbers are in the chart. Of course, ticket holders are advised to check the name of the lottery, the draw number, the date, the ticket series, and the number on their ticket against the chart before deciding whether they have won.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-776 Result Today, November 14: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-776 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – KH364425

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 364425

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – KB805855

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – KJ648210

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0296, 0420, 0786, 1046, 2974, 4654, 5442, 5512, 5547, 5644, 5676, 6537, 7163, 7452, 7572, 7679, 8433, 9216, 9866

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0403, 1099, 3571, 5687, 6912, 9844

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0128, 0452, 0501, 1156, 1416, 1432, 1540, 1748, 1800, 3311, 3473, 3620, 4504, 4514, 5720, 5943, 6856, 7208, 7289, 7608, 7879, 8630, 8632, 9003, 9981

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0011, 0078, 0104, 0295, 0315, 0333, 0431, 0442, 0467, 0599, 0739, 0906, 1102, 1320, 1450, 1530, 1538, 1771, 1909, 2088, 2141, 2205, 2595, 2689, 2938, 2962, 3054, 3067, 3254, 3396, 3550, 3557, 3927, 4082, 4321, 4348, 4608, 4788, 4867, 4954, 4974, 5015, 5016, 5065, 5217, 5271, 5379, 5394, 5415, 5452, 5614, 6093, 6707, 6756, 7029, 7326, 7351, 7745, 7806, 8062, 8118, 8392, 8429, 8624, 8635, 8664, 8836, 8996, 9001, 9157, 9263, 9306, 9455, 9475, 9533, 9717

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 3528, 2298, 3291, 3038, 6013, 2085, 9587, 7000, 3570, 8404, 2005, 2144, 9018, 0893, 7420, 9916, 4545, 1366, 9238, 4599, 3887, 5909, 4044, 1037, 0584, 3849, 6134, 2835, 5396, 1415, 8494, 7753, 8605, 8887, 5591, 1224, 5993, 8582, 1139, 3971, 5425, 8704, 3071, 2258, 2402, 9758, 0450, 1808, 7082, 8266, 9290, 6970, 9094, 5061, 3779, 3336, 5738, 4191, 2404, 2884, 0401, 3010, 0102, 6554, 3689, 7183, 0694, 7594, 0664, 7849, 2893, 1121, 1348, 6116, 5588, 3052, 8739, 3920, 3885, 9088, 6361, 6475, 8124, 4646, 4754, 9966, 9928

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The results are published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department through its own channels and the Government Gazette. Winners are advised to cross check their tickets against the official result before proceeding to make a claim. The original ticket must be in good order as it will be required to make the claim. The necessary documents will have to be submitted and the claim properly completed within the time period stipulated by the Department.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 13/11/2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-77 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner