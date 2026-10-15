The CCTV footage didn't clearly show the thief's face at first. But the cops cracked the case by checking more videos and questioning the staff. It turns out Monisha had earlier committed financial fraud at the Ulloor branch before shifting to the Kesavadasapuram store.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested a young woman for stealing cash from a medical shop in Kesavadasapuram. The Medical College police nabbed 28-year-old Monisha, who lives in a rented house named Darshana (TC 6/2606) on Pongumoodu Old Road. The theft took place on Monday night at the Kesavadasapuram pharmacy. The cops focused their investigation on the shop's staff and soon found out that a former employee was behind the crime. After the staff closed up and left for the night, the accused entered the shop with her head completely covered to steal the money.

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At first, the CCTV footage did not give a clear view of the thief's face. The police managed to catch Monisha after going through more video clips and taking statements from the current employees. During the probe, the cops found out that she had previously committed financial fraud at the Ulloor branch before getting transferred to the Kesavadasapuram branch. Based on this lead, the police moved forward and arrested her. She had stolen Rs 1,85,800 from the shop. The cops have recovered Rs 1,72,000 from her, along with the clothes she wore during the robbery.

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A police team led by Cyber City ACP S.Y. Suresh cracked the case. The team included CI Girilal, SIs Vipin, Yaseen, and Thomas, ASI Jyothi Kumar, and CPOs Hari, Manu, Binitha, Shahanas, Arun, Balram, Sujith, Riyas, Evelyn, and Ashwathi. The police produced the arrested woman in court, and she has been remanded to judicial custody.