A food delivery agent was brutally attacked by another delivery worker in Vizhinjam. The attacker used a sharp weapon attached to his bike keys. The victim suffered deep cuts on his head and face after he tried to dodge the attack.

Thiruvananthapuram: A food delivery agent faced a brutal attack in Vizhinjam. Another delivery worker stabbed him. The 37-year-old victim, Shanu, lives at Shanu Nivas in Cherukonam on Kovalam KS Road. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. The attacker, Anilkumar, belongs to Kalluvettankuzhi. The incident took place on Friday night outside a hotel at Vizhinjam Theatre Junction.

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Police officers stated that an old rivalry caused this attack. Shanu had refused to sell his shop to the accused earlier. Shanu was collecting a food order when Anilkumar arrived there. The accused abused him first and then attacked his neck with a sharp weapon attached to a Bullet motorcycle keychain. Shanu dodged the attack, but the weapon slashed the back of his head. The attacker targeted his face next, which caused a deep cut near his nose.

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Shanu got eight stitches on his head and four on his face. The police registered a case against Anilkumar from Kalluvettankuzhi. The accused also sustained injuries during the fight and is undergoing treatment. Police officials confirmed they will take further action against him.