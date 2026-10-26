A school teacher lost his life in Malappuram's Othukkungal after a drunk driver rammed his car into a scooter. The victim is Sharafudheen from Kuzhippuram. Police have arrested the car driver, Akbar Ali, for the fatal crash.

Malappuram: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a teacher after a car allegedly driven by a drunk youth rammed into a scooter in Othukkungal, Malappuram, around 10 PM last night. The collision left the scooter rider critically injured, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

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The deceased has been identified as Sharafudheen, a resident of Palemad in Kuzhippuram, Othukkungal. He was travelling on a scooter with his friend Habeeb when the accident occurred. According to the available information, a car driven by Akbar Ali, a resident of Parappur in Malappuram, crashed into their two-wheeler.

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Following the collision, locals rushed to help the injured men. Sharafudheen was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite the efforts to save him, doctors could not revive him, and he was declared dead. Meanwhile, the police took Akbar Ali into custody following the incident. His arrest was officially recorded in connection with allegations of drunk driving and causing a fatal accident.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and the potentially devastating consequences of reckless behaviour on the road. Road safety authorities and police regularly warn motorists against consuming alcohol before driving, as impaired judgement and delayed reactions can lead to fatal crashes. Further details regarding the case and any additional legal proceedings are awaited.