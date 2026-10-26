A tourist from Kozhikode's Marad lost his life after their jeep fell into a deep gorge in Kakkadampoyil. Seven others were injured in the crash, with five of them in critical condition.

Kozhikode: A sightseeing trip turned tragic after an open jeep carrying tourists lost control and rolled down a steep gorge in Kakkadampoyil, leaving one person dead. Seven others sustained injuries in the crash. All the victims are residents of Marad in Kozhikode.

Malappuram: Teacher Killed As Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Scooter! Read Details

The horrific accident took place on the Koodaranji-Kakkadampoyil route. The group was travelling in an open jeep to explore Kakkadampoyil when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge downhill.

Thiruvananthapuram: Wall Collapse Injures Four MGNREGA Workers! Read On

Out of the seven injured passengers, five are in critical condition. The other two have also suffered serious injuries. Locals and rescue teams immediately rushed the victims to a private medical college hospital in Mukkam for emergency treatment.