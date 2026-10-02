Shanimol Usman has reacted to the latest Congress infighting in Kerala after Adoor Prakash publicly criticised V.D. Satheesan. She said a “three-month-old baby” should be allowed to grow.

Thiruvananthapuram: Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman has reacted to the open criticism made by Adoor Prakash against Chief Minister VD Satheesan. Speaking to Asianet News, she dropped a massive hint saying that a three-month-old baby should be allowed to grow, and this one statement explains everything.

Deepti Mary Varghese also jumped into the debate. She clearly stated that nobody should make comments that ruin the party's public image. She added that the Congress party has strong internal democracy and everyone has the right to share their views. However, she mentioned that she is completely unaware of the exact issue raised by Adoor Prakash.

On the other hand, the AICC is now going to look into what exactly forced UDF Convener Adoor Prakash to raise such a complaint. The high command was quite shocked by his sudden press conference at the KPCC headquarters. Sources suggest that complaints regarding the Chief Minister's working style had already reached the AICC earlier. Deepa Dasmunshi will now look into the matter and submit a report to the top leadership. Reports also suggest that Deepa had previously warned the high command about the clear lack of coordination between the party and the government.