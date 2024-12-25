Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala's chargesheet for attempted murder of CM Pinarayi Vijayan delayed by central government; case stems from 2022 in-flight protest by Congress workers.

Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The chargesheet in the case of the attempted murder of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside an aircraft has been delayed by the central government eight months after it was sent for approval. The chargesheet, which was sent for approval in April, was followed up by a reminder from the Kerala government in August. This approval is required after adding charges under the Civil Aviation Act, which requires central clearance for such cases.

Also Read: Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore

The incident took place on June 13, 2022, when four Congress workers staged a protest against the Chief Minister during a flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram, leading to a major controversy. The accused in the case are Sabarinath, the state vice president of Congress and former MLA, along with Farzeen Majeed, Naveen Kumar, and Sunit. The charges against them include attempted murder, conspiracy, attempted culpable homicide, and intimidation.

In addition to the charges against the Youth Congress workers, a case was also filed against EP Jayarajan based on complaints from Majeed and Kumar, who were involved in the protest. The Chief Minister’s gunman, Anil Kumar, and PA Suneesh were also named in the case. The police registered these cases based on the order from the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Also Read: Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore anr

Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore

Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church dmn

Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church

'Christmas miracle': Kochi Lisie hospital performs historic heart surgery on 935-gram newborn baby; read anr

'Christmas miracle': Kochi hospital performs historic heart surgery on 935-gram newborn; READ

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-122 December 25 2024: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-122 December 25 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala? arif mohammad khan anr

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala?

Recent Stories

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS] ATG

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS]

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS] ATG

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS]

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital dmn

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital (WATCH)

Moto G85 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 best gaming mobile phones of 2024 under Rs 20,000 gcw

Moto G85 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 best gaming mobile phones of 2024 under Rs 20,000

Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read ATG

Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon