AP and Telangana Weather, April 5: Extreme heat and thunderstorms in THESE cities; check updates here

AP and Telangana Weather, April 5: Weather forecast predicts intense heat in cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Visakhapatnam may get thunderstorms.

AP and Telangana Weather, April 5: Brace for intense heat in some cities and scattered thunderstorms in others. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather conditions. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Hyderabad will see bright sunshine throughout the day. It’s advisable to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors for extended periods. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Visakhapatnam will see more clouds than sun. However, there will be a risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. So, residents should be cautious.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 41°C

There will be sunshine mixed with some clouds throughout the day. It’s important to take precautions against the heat, especially during the afternoon hours. Also read: Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 43°C

Vijayawada will have partly sunny conditions, but the heat will be intense. People are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

