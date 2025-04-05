AP and Telangana Weather, April 5: Extreme heat and thunderstorms in THESE cities; check updates here
AP and Telangana Weather, April 5: Weather forecast predicts intense heat in cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Visakhapatnam may get thunderstorms.
AP and Telangana Weather, April 5: Brace for intense heat in some cities and scattered thunderstorms in others. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather conditions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Hyderabad will see bright sunshine throughout the day. It’s advisable to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors for extended periods.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Visakhapatnam will see more clouds than sun. However, there will be a risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. So, residents should be cautious.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
There will be sunshine mixed with some clouds throughout the day. It’s important to take precautions against the heat, especially during the afternoon hours.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Vijayawada will have partly sunny conditions, but the heat will be intense. People are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.