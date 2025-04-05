user
Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Naxalites, people affected in Balrampur get PMAY Housing aid for first time

In a major development, surrendered Naxalites and victims of Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district are receiving housing support under a special project of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the first time.

ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 7:50 AM IST

Balrampur: Surrendered Naxalites and people affected by Naxal violence in the Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh are getting benefits under the special project of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the first time. Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur, Nayantara Singh Tomar on Friday, said that under the special project, the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are being given to those who have been affected by Naxal incidents or have surrendered Naxalites.

"A list of 77 people was received, out of which 30 were found eligible, and 23 have been approved for housing. After addressing technical shortcomings, the remaining 7 will also be approved for housing," Tomar told ANI.

Chhattisgarh: Security forces clash with Naxals in Sukma, operation continues

A surrendered Naxalite, Sitaram Sonwani, said that he joined a Naxalite organisation in 1999, and his wife forced him to leave the Naxalite organisation.

"Then we lived in Assam for 15 years and then I surrendered and I also spent 14 months in jail for crimes committed in the past... My family is living happily in the house we got under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)... I thank the government," Sonwani said.

Earlier on March 31, a team of security forces recovered the body of a female Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, along with an INSAS rifle, ammunition and other items of daily use from an encounter site of Dantewada, as per officials.

The security forces under the DRG area had gone on an anti-Maoist operation in the areas of Geedam police station of the Dantewada district and Bhairamgarh police station of Bijapur border villages - Nelgoda, Akeli and Belnar.

On March 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 50 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

"It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development. Modi ji's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Naxal-hit Kerlapenda makes history as residents vote for the first time since 1947; WATCH

