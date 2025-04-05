Assam: NDA sweeps Rabha Hasong Council elections, wins 33 of 36 seats

Read Full Article

Guwahati: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in Assam's Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, winning 33 out of 36 seats. According to the results declared by the Assam State Election Commission, Congress managed to win just one seat of the tribal council. BJP won 6 seats while its ally party Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangraam Samiti won 27 seats and 2 Independent candidates won the election.

BJP won 6 seats: 02-Kothakuthi, 15-Agia, 22-Bondapara, 30-Bamunigaon, 35-Silputa, 20-Joyramkuchi (Un-contested).

Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha once again registered victory who contested from the No - 7 South Dudhnoi council constituency.

Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangraam Samiti candidate Tankeswar Rabha secured 7164 votes, while Congress candidate Sanjib Kumar Rabha received 1593 votes.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Another Saffron Wave in Assam! Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for speaking in unison and endorsing Hon'ble Prime Minister's Shri @narendramodi Ji's welfare policies, particularly for the indigenous communities. NDA has won 33/36 seats."

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area is covered in the Goalpara and Kamrup districts of Assam.

On April 2, the Assam State Election Commission announced the schedule for the Panchayat elections in the state, which will be conducted in two phases across 27 districts.

Assam Panchayat elections on May 2 and May 7

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar informed ANI that the first phase of polling will take place on May 2 in 14 districts, while the second phase is set for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. The counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations.

The nomination filing process will start from April 3 till April 11 for both phases. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 12, date of withdrawal of candidate is April 17. The election will be held in Gaon Panchayat, Aanchik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad level.

The State Election Commission said that, there are 21920 Gaon Panchayat members, 2192 Gram Panchayat President, 2192 Gram Panchayat Vice President, 2192 Anchalik Panchayat members, 181 Anchalik Panchayat President, 181 Anchalik Panchayat Vice President and 397 Zilla Parishad members.

