Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 5: High temperatures, bright sunshine, and risks of heatstroke

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 5: Heatwave conditions in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe with hydration and sun protection tips.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 5: The temperatures are soaring across various regions in Gujarat. The intense sunshine, high temperatures, and the risk of dehydration and heatstroke make it critical to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 43°C

Ahmedabad will be very hot with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It’s important to stay hydrated and wear light clothing. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Surat

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Very hot conditions and low humidity. Residents should take caution if spending time outdoors.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel: 41°C

Very warm temperatures and a real feel of 41°C. It’s a day to stay cool at home and avoid outdoor activities. Also read: Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat Rajkot

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 41°C

Rajkot will also face very hot conditions with plenty of sunshine. Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing to protect from the sun.

