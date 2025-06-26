Two individuals were arrested by Vadakara Cyber Police for extorting Rs 18 lakh rupees by threatening virtual arrest. They have other cases pending against them in Koduvally.

Kozhikode: Two people have been arrested in a case of extorting money by threatening digital arrest in Kerala. Vadakara Cyber Police arrested Muhammed Shanish, a native of Thamarassery, and Muhammed Janeesh, a native of Madavoor. The arrests were made in connection with an incident that took place in February.

The accused extorted money by convincing the victim that a money laundering case had been registered against them and that they were under digital arrest. The accused swindled Rs 18 lakh from the bank accounts of the complainant and her son in multiple installments. The money was transferred to fake accounts created by the accused. The police are currently gathering details about these transactions.Vadakara Cyber Police informed that there are other cases pending against the arrested individuals in Koduvally.

Another key accused arrested

Kozhikode Rural Cyber Police recently arrested another key link in the case. A team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar arrested Muhammed Jasi (23) from Ernakulam. The investigation into a fake trading scam that cost a Koyilandy native Rs 23 lakh and a loan app scam that cost a man Rs 95,000 led to Jasi. The investigation focused on the accounts where the lost money was transferred, leading to the initial arrests of Riswan, a native of Tirur, and Adil Shinas, a native of Peruvayal, Kozhikode.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had handed over their accounts and ATM cards to Shamil Roshan, a native of Mukkam. The investigation revealed that Shamil Roshan was the one who received the money directly and through cryptocurrency. When Shamil Roshan was arrested and questioned, he provided crucial information that he had handed over the withdrawn money to Muhammed Jasi. Following this, the police set a trap for Muhammed Jasi and arrested him. It is reported that Muhammed Jasi was giving this cryptocurrency to Chinese cyber fraudsters through a finance exchange. The police have indicated that further interrogation of these individuals will lead to the arrest of more people involved in this cyber fraud network.