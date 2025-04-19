The forged First Information Reports (FIRs), or fabricated arrest warrants, usually sent via WhatsApp, claiming the recipient is involved in crimes such as money laundering or drug trafficking.

In a significant step to counter the growing threat of cyber frauds involving fake legal notices and threats of "digital arrest," the Mumbai Police have introduced a dedicated helpline service named Digital Rakshak. The initiative aims to protect citizens from scamsters impersonating government officials and coercing them into financial losses.

The announcement was made by DCP (Cyber) Datta Nalawade of the Mumbai Crime Branch, who highlighted how fraudsters often pose as officers from agencies like the CBI, ED, Customs, DRI, Income Tax, or even state police departments. These scammers target unsuspecting individuals with forged First Information Reports (FIRs), fake notices, or fabricated arrest warrants, usually sent via WhatsApp, claiming the recipient is involved in crimes such as money laundering or drug trafficking.

Victims are then told they are under "digital arrest"—a concept that holds no legal validity under Indian law. These fraudsters often force victims to isolate themselves and comply with instructions under the pretext of pending legal action.

To tackle this disturbing trend, Mumbai Police have set up two dedicated helpline numbers: 7715004444 and 7400086666. Citizens receiving suspicious calls or digital legal documents can immediately forward them via WhatsApp for verification. A special team—comprising two cyber cell personnel and one officer—will cross-check the authenticity of the documents with relevant authorities and inform the individual if the notice is genuine or fake.

"If someone sends you an FIR or arrest warrant on WhatsApp claiming you are under 'digital arrest', do not believe them," said DCP Nalawade. "Such tactics are entirely fraudulent and used to exploit fear."

Senior Police Inspector (West Cyber) Dattaram Chavan added that the unit also offers emotional and physical reassurance to victims. "In many cases, people are traumatised. Our team not only verifies documents but also visits homes when necessary to protect and support the individual," he said.

The severity of this scam is evident in the data shared by the cyber cell. In 2024 alone, Mumbai recorded 195 cases of digital arrest scams, resulting in a staggering Rs 137 crore in financial losses. In the first quarter of 2025, 70 cases have already been registered, causing losses worth Rs 76 crore.

The Mumbai Police urge citizens to remain calm, avoid engaging with scammers, and use the Digital Rakshak helpline to verify any questionable communication.

