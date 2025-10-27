Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state is fully prepared as Cyclone Montha moves closer to the coast. Eight districts are on high alert with disaster teams, shelters, and emergency measures activated.

Bhubhaneswar: Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, ensured that the state is fully prepared with all the safety measures ahead of the potential Cyclone Montha. He said that eight districts have been identified as "most vulnerable" and all the respective departments are instructed to be alert and active.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Odisha government has prepared extensively for the impending cyclone, which is currently 930 kilometres away from the Odisha coast and moving towards the west and northwest. Eight districts of the state have been identified as highly vulnerable... We reviewed readiness with officials, identifying vulnerable points, and alerting relevant departments such as energy, PR, RD, health, and agriculture... Cyclone centres, relief centres, and plot centres are ready... The water resources department has started releasing water from reservoirs," he said.

The expectant mothers who are due to deliver next week have been relocated to primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

"Expectant mothers likely to deliver in the next week are being shifted to nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) for safe delivery... Essential commodities are stocked to prevent hoarding and price gouging... SDRF, NDRF, and fire services are positioned in the vulnerable districts with additional forces ready for rescue and relief operations," the Disaster Management Minister added.

Meanwhile, Chandra Sekhar Padhi, Engineer in Chief of the Water Resource Department, informed that the cyclone may pass to Kakinada and then traverse its path. He mentioned that as of now, there is no danger from the storm. However, the field officers are positioned to deal with any severities.

"There is a possibility of a cyclone to pass to Kakinada and it will traverse its path....From 26 to 29 October, it will be in different categories, like deep depression, cyclone storm, severe cyclone storm, etc... We have decided to take a calibrated approach as and when the cyclone path and the intensity of the storm are clear...We will take necessary steps to empty our reservoirs...As of now, there is no danger from cyclone storm...Our field officers are ready to face any eventualities arising out of this cyclone storm," he said.

Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra also tuned in, stating that the state is ready.

"We have alerted all the areas that will be affected by the cyclone. Official leave has also been cancelled. We have instructed to prepare water logging points properly and to inspect our drainage system. We have directed to distribute dry food and cooked food where there is a risk of loss. We have prepared everything," he said.

Meanwhile, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty on Saturday confirmed that a low-pressure depression system has formed south of the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a depression.

"There is a low-pressure system formed south of the Bay of Bengal... It is likely to form into a depression over the southeast and the adjoining Bay of Bengal on October 25. It will also further intensify into a deep depression by October 26. And into a cyclonic storm by October 27. Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall activity on 27, 28 and 29 October. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from 26th onwards..." she warned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)