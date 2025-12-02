The Supreme Court asked the ECI to consider deferring its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala. The order came after political parties argued the SIR impedes ongoing local body polls, while the ECI maintained it does not.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider whether it is required to defer the exercise of filling and submission of enumeration forms, as part of the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued the order on certain pleas filed by political parties in Kerala that have challenged the SIR process, alleging that it is causing an impediment to ongoing local body elections in the state.

Petitioners may hand over their grievances to the Election Commission by tomorrow, following which ECI may take a decision and submit it before the Court, the apex court noted.

The bench said it will consider the issue both "objectively and sympathetically" if it turns out that intervention is required.

Arguments in Court

During the hearing, the Court noted that the writ petitions were filed by certain political parties seeking a direction to the ECI to defer the submission of enumeration forms until the completion of the local body elections.

Petitioners seek deferment

Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the local body elections would conclude on December 13, or soon thereafter, upon completion of counting. He argued that many political workers, local employees, and residents are fully engaged in the election process, and therefore, it would be preferable if the enumeration exercise is deferred by at least one week.

ECI defends enumeration exercise

Senior Advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh, appearing for the ECI, argued that the SIR exercise does not impede the ongoing elections. They pointed out that the Kerala State Election Commission itself has placed around 25,000 persons at the disposal of the ECI for the SIR enumeration exercise.

Eighty per cent of the enumeration forms have already been submitted, Dwivedi added. The State Election Commission (SEC) is conducting the local body elections without any shortage of staff, the senior lawyer stated.

Court keeps matter open

After considering all submissions, the apex court noted that it is not disposing of the matter and keeping it open. (ANI)