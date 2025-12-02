Kerala Governor Arlekar directed universities to observe Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary and form a committee on campus violence. Meanwhile, a Parliament impasse ended, with discussions on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms now scheduled.

Kerala Governor's Directives

Vande Mataram Anniversary Observance

The Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, convened a meeting of all Vice Chancellors of the Universities of the State and gave instructions to observe the 150th anniversary of the National song, Vande Mataram, in a "befitting manner" by organising competitions, cultural events and other activities, a release said. "This is as per the instructions of the Central Government," the release said. The Governor said that the ideals of the freedom movement had to be percolated down to all sections of society.

Campus Discipline and Safety

The Governor also gave instructions to all Vice Chancellors to follow hostel rules strictly and enforce discipline on the campuses. "It has also been decided to constitute a committee under the VC of Kerala University, Mohanan Kunnummel to give concrete suggestions for containing violence in the University and Academic campuses. The instructions of the Governor follow the recommendations made by the Committee to inquire into the violence which resulted in the death of Sidharthan, a Veterinary University student, at the campus of Veterinary University in Wayanad, last year," the release said.

Parliament Stalemate Ends

Meanwhile, in a breakthrough to the stalemate in Parliament over opposition's demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided that discussion on 150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place from 12 noon on Monday and discussion on election reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday. The resolution of the impasse has paved the way for the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha from tomorrow. The House witnessed adjournments from the start of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed about the decisions taken at all-party meeting. "During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th Dec," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Rijiju had earlier given an indication of a solution to the impasse, saying the government is ready for discussion on electoral reforms. Sources said the BAC meeting allocated 10 hours for discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song. They said ten hours have also been allocated to the discussion on electoral reforms. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday.

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday, and Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments on the opposition's demand for SIR. The Opposition pressed with its demand on Tuesday also leading to adjournments. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 pm and later for the day. In the floor leaders' meeting, it was decided that the Lok Sabha will run smoothly from Wednesday without any disruption.In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition parties staged a walkout over their demand for immediate discussion on SIR. The monsoon session of Parliament was virtually washed out due to the opposition's demand for discussion on SIR. (ANI)