Colonel Jojan Thomas, AC, made the ultimate sacrifice during a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir. Born in Kerala, he served with distinction in the Indian Army and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.

Kochi: The nation fondly remembers Colonel Jojan Thomas, AC (Ashoka Chakra), a valiant officer of the Indian Army who laid down his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Colonel Thomas was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his exceptional courage and sacrifice.

Life of Service and Bravery

Born on July 22, 1965, in Kuttoor village near Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, Colonel Thomas hailed from a proud military family. His father, Captain P.A. Thomas, also served in the Indian Army, and both his siblings are part of the armed forces.

Colonel Thomas was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in March 1986 into the 11 Jat Regiment after graduating from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. A versatile soldier, he also served as a trained pilot in the Army Aviation Corps for six years before joining the 45 Rashtriya Rifles in 2008 for counter-insurgency duties in Kashmir.

Supreme Sacrifice in the Line of Duty

On August 22, 2008, Colonel Thomas led a search operation in the Machhal sector of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, acting on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the intense encounter, he bravely eliminated three terrorists but was grievously wounded in the process. Despite his critical injuries, Colonel Thomas continued fighting until he succumbed to his wounds on the battlefield.

In recognition of his unmatched bravery, the Ashoka Chakra was posthumously conferred on him on January 26, 2009. The honor was presented by then-President Pratibha Patil to his wife, Beena Jojan Thomas.

Colonel Thomas is survived by his mother, Eliyamma Thomas, wife Beena, daughter Meghana Thomas, and son Philemon Thomas.

Tributes and Commemoration in Kochi

As Kerala and the nation prepare to commemorate his legacy, a special birth anniversary event will be held in his honor on July 20 at 6 PM at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi. The event will be attended by military officials, family members, and people from various walks of life who will pay tribute to one of India’s bravest sons.

Colonel Jojan Thomas's legacy of courage, patriotism, and sacrifice continues to inspire generations of Indians and remains a shining example of the selfless service of the Indian Armed Forces.