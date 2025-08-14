RSS-BJP workers were allegedly attacked by CPI(M) activists after a Raksha Bandhan event in Kannur, Kerala. Four people were injured, including an RSS worker and a former CPI(M) member who recently joined the BJP.

Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 14 (ANI): RSS-BJP workers were allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) activists as they left a house after a raksha bandhan celebration near Kayaralam Gopalan Peedika at Mayyil panchayat in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday night, said the police.

Four Injured

Four people suffered injuries in the incident. While Rajith, an RSS worker, has been admitted to the hospital, others returned home after receiving treatment. Among those injured is Soman, a former CPI(M) branch secretary, who joined the BJP in April.

BJP Calls It Deliberate

BJP Kannur North district president KK Vinodkumar termed it a deliberate assault and demanded that action be taken against those responsible. The Mayyil police have registered a case against 25 people in connection with the incident. More information is awaited. (ANI)

