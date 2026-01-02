Bevco set a new all-time record for liquor sales in Kerala on New Year's Eve, reaching Rs 105.78 crore. This marked an increase of approximately eight crore rupees from the previous year.

Kochi: Bevco has made history in New Year liquor sales. This time, liquor sales worth Rs 105 crore took place in the state. On December 31, sales of Rs 105.78 crore occurred through various outlets in the state. This is an all-time record in Bevco's history. During the last New Year celebration, sales of Rs 97.13 crore were recorded. The increase in sales this time is around eight crore rupees. Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (Rs 92.89 crore) was the most sold. While beer worth Rs 9.88 crore was sold, foreign-made liquor worth Rs 1.58 crore and wine worth Rs 1.40 crore were also sold. Foreign-made wine worth Rs 5.95 lakh was sold on New Year's Eve.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Record drinking in Kadavanthra too

The Kochi Kadavanthra Bevco outlet sold liquor worth one crore rupees in a single day. On December 31, sales of Rs 1,00,16,610 took place at the Kadavanthra outlet. The Kochi Ravipuram outlet is in second place with sales of Rs 95,08,670. The Malappuram Edappal Kuttipala outlet is in third place with sales of Rs 82,86,090.

Huge sales during Christmas as well

During this year's Christmas week, sales of Rs 332.62 crore were recorded. The sales from December 22 to 25 are considered Christmas week sales. There has been a significant increase this time. According to the figures, there was a 19 percent increase compared to last year. A huge increase occurred on the evening of December 24, with liquor worth Rs 114.45 crore sold. The figure for the same day last year was Rs 98.98 crore. Compared to last year, Bevco had also arranged facilities including premium counters this year. Premium counters were recently opened in places including Thrissur and Kozhikode. This contributed to the increase in sales.