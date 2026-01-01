Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan extended New Year greetings, stressing the critical role of new local bodies in development. He called for collective efforts, highlighted historical reforms, and outlined priorities like poverty eradication and waste management.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people and said that the newly elected local self-government institutions have a critical role in shaping the State's development.

Addressing a press conference, CM Vijayan said the phase of intense political campaigning during the recently concluded local body elections was now over, and that newly elected administrative councils had assumed office across all levels. "With the elected councils taking charge, new responsibilities lie ahead of them," Vijayan said, calling for collective efforts focused on development and public welfare.

A History of Decentralised Governance

Tracing the historical roots of Kerala's decentralised governance model, Vijayan said the idea of bringing governance closer to the grassroots dates back to 1957. "The three-tier Panchayat system and the urban governance structure we see today have a distinct historical background unique to Kerala. The idea of decentralising governance, moving it away from the Secretariat and closer to the grassroots was first recommended by the Administrative Reforms Committee led by E.M.S. in 1957. The committee proposed Panchayats as the basic units of governance at the village level and greater autonomy for elected local bodies," he said.

"What Kerala aimed for was not mere reform, but transformative change for making our local self-government institutions distinct from those in other states by empowering them financially, institutionally, and administratively," the Chief Minister said. He highlighted the People's Plan Campaign launched on August 17, 1996, as a transformative moment that strengthened local bodies financially, administratively, and institutionally. Legislative amendments in 1999, based on the Sen Committee recommendations, further institutionalised mechanisms such as the Citizens' Charter and the Right to Information.

Vijayan also mentioned structural reforms in recent years, "Most recently, on February 19, 2022, a unified Local Self-Government Department was formed by merging Panchayat, Rural Development, Urban Affairs, Engineering, and Town and Country Planning departments. This created a unified platform to implement local government functions in a more people-centric and effective manner."

In this context, the Chief Minister said local bodies today have far greater resources and technological support than the first generation of elected representatives in 1995.

Key Development and Welfare Priorities

Highlighting Kerala's achievement in extreme poverty eradication, Vijayan said scientific surveys and micro-planning enabled time-bound interventions to identify and uplift the most vulnerable. However, he cautioned that the responsibility of the newly elected councils has increased. "Those lifted out of extreme poverty must not slip back, and those who fall into it must be brought out again," he said, urging all local bodies to implement the EPEP 2.0 project with a competitive and committed approach.

Environmental Improvement and Waste Management

On environmental improvement, Vijayan said the 'Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam' project "made significant progress towards a completely waste-free state, both in approach and infrastructure". He stressed that waste management remains a core responsibility of local governments and called for sustained efforts to sustain the progress to date.

Housing and Healthcare Initiatives

The Chief Minister also highlighted key welfare initiatives, including the LIFE Housing Mission and the Kerala Care project. He said the milestone of completing five lakh houses under the LIFE Mission would be achieved next month, while Kerala Care is progressing towards universal palliative care through coordinated service delivery and volunteer participation.

A Model of Collective Governance

Drawing a distinction between legislative bodies and Parliament, Vijayan said local self-government institutions function through governing councils rather than ruling and opposition benches. "Decisions and implementation are collective. This enables representatives across party lines to work together for development," he said.

Overcoming Challenges and Building Anew

"Last New Year, we were emerging from a major disaster. We entered 2025 amid the Mundakkai-Chooralmala tragedy. Malayalis across the world stood united with the affected people. As we enter 2026, we do so with the satisfaction of being able to provide the best possible rehabilitation and housing for them," he recalled the challenges faced last year.

Rehabilitation and Housing Progress

He said, "Construction of 207 houses has reached the roofing stage, with around 1,600 workers engaged round-the-clock. Quality is ensured through 58-stage inspections and third-party testing. Contractors have a five-year defect liability," Vijayan said, adding that around 300 houses are expected to be handed over in the first phase by February.

Launching the Citizens' Response Programme

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the Citizens' Response Programme under the Nava Kerala Study Initiative, saying, "Every citizen's opinion matters. Collecting, consolidating, and incorporating public ideas into planning is integral to democracy. With this aim, the Citizens' Response Programme begins today to gather public input on development needs, employment opportunities, welfare delivery, and future planning. I urge everyone to wholeheartedly participate in this initiative that will strengthen the creation of a New Kerala," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

