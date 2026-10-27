Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary faces ongoing challenges cleaning the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh. After recent festivals, the river was heavily polluted again. During a cleanup, a viral video captured a man throwing garbage near him from a bridge.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, is facing another setback in his mission to clean Madhya Pradesh’s Ajnar River. The 20-year-old environmental activist recently returned to the waterbody after finding it littered with plastic bags, discarded flower garlands and other waste following the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. However, his latest clean-up drive took an upsetting turn when a man allegedly threw a garbage bag towards the area where he was working.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bittu can be seen wearing protective gloves and removing rubbish from the river. As he continues his work, a man standing on a bridge above appears to throw a bag of garbage towards him, with the waste landing dangerously close to where he is cleaning.

Reacting to the incident, Bittu said, “While I am cleaning this river, an uncle is throwing garbage right over me.”

Watch the viral video here:

Expressing his frustration over the repeated pollution, he added, “I have been putting so much effort into cleaning this river for months. But still, some people refuse to understand and continue throwing garbage into the river.”

He also reminded people that protecting the waterbody was a shared responsibility, saying, “It is the responsibility of all of us to clean the river, not just mine.”

The video triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising the apparent lack of civic sense and empathy. One user tagged the Madhya Pradesh Police and wrote, “Please charge heavy penalties from the people who throw garbage in the river. @bittu_tabahi is not only citizen responsible for cleaning.”

Another commented, “Bittu yaar. Proud of you but also sad about this situation. May God bless you, and give you peace and love.”

Bittu had previously spent eight months removing tonnes of garbage from the Ajnar River, working without sophisticated equipment. Despite his efforts, waste has continued to accumulate, highlighting the difficulty of sustaining a clean-up without public cooperation.

His environmental work has attracted international attention, including a job offer from Boyan Slat, founder of The Ocean Cleanup. The latest incident has renewed calls for greater public accountability and responsible waste disposal.