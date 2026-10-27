The Kerala Lottery Department will conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-543 draw on October 27, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. Several smaller and consolation prizes are also available.

The Kerala Lottery Dept are doing the Sthree Sakthi SS-543 draw on Tuesday 27th October 2026. Ticket holders all across Kerala can check in for the latest on the draw, the winning numbers and the prize categories as they await the results.

The draw is at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram). The first prize is Rs 1 crore (biggest prize in this week's Sthree Sakthi), second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh.

The lottery has a number of other prize categories as well including Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There's also a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 for eligible tickets from other series which match the first prize number.

The complete result list and winning numbers will be published following the draw. Those wishing to claim a prize in the Kerala State Lotteries draw should carefully verify their numbers against the official results.

The winners are advised to strictly follow the claim procedure and submit their original winning tickets within the stipulated time.