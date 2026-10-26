Rescue teams recovered the body of missing soldier Sudheesh from the Chaliyar river near Oorkadavu bridge after a two-day search. He was swept away by strong currents, triggering an extensive search operation.

Malappuram: Search teams have finally recovered the body of army soldier Sudheesh, who went missing in the Chaliyar river. He got swept away by the water currents right under the Oorkadavu bridge. Sudheesh hailed from Peruvayal Mundakkal. Rescue workers spotted his body floating right in the middle of the river near the bridge today morning. The tragic accident happened the day before yesterday evening. Finding him was a massive task because the river has dangerous whirlpools and heavy undercurrents in this stretch. As soon as the news broke, locals and multiple rescue agencies jumped into action. The Police, Fire Force, dinghy boat squads, and the NDRF teamed up for the search operation. They scanned different parts of the river but could not trace him initially.

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The search went on non-stop through the day and night. Rescue workers faced a really tough time dealing with the river's heavy flow, bad weather, and poor lighting. The deep spots and whirlpools slowed down the whole operation. They had to be extra careful because of the high risk involved. While the joint teams were busy scanning the waters, they suddenly noticed the body floating near the bridge. They quickly brought the body back to the shore. Right from the start, local residents were fully involved in helping the teams find the missing soldier.

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The whole neighborhood was praying for his safe return, and the news of his death has left everyone heartbroken. This tragedy is a harsh reminder for people to stay super alert before stepping into the Chaliyar river near the Oorkadavu bridge, which is a known danger zone. The police have taken over the case for further legal steps. Officials have already started the paperwork to shift the body for the post-mortem.