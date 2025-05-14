Kollam: The Kerala police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar for alleged anti-national remarks. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by BJP Kottarakkara constituency president Aneesh Kizhakkekara. Akhil Marar had posted a video, which was deleted later, on social media following the declaration of a ceasefire in the India-Pakistan clash. The complaint stated that the content of the video was anti-national.

Akhil Marar expressed displeasure on US President Donald Trump's claims that he mediated the understanding between India and Pakistan. The case has been registered under Section 152 (Acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

“There should be no dispute about ending the war. But it should not be by mortgaging self-respect to America. Even a country like Ukraine did not listen to what America said. Here, the ruler is still living by listening to the whims and fancies of the white man,” he wrote, and praised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's approach. The Big Boss winner added that PM Modi should have taken a stand similar to what Indira Gandhi took in 1971 against former US President Richard Nixon.



Following the controversy, Akhil said that Kerala BJP used to share his posts supporting the government, and questioned how did he suddenly become anti-national. “How can you say I am speaking on behest of Congress and CPI(M),” Marar asked, adding that he stood by the Central government when the opposition questioned Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.