Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt military actions, New Delhi accused Islamabad of breaching the agreement on Saturday.

India has taken ‘serious note’ of Pakistan's violation to the understanding reached earlier on Saturday between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries regarding the cessation of firing and military action. In response to these violations, the Indian Army has been instructed to retaliate strongly and deal with the border intrusions.

At a special media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan’s actions in the hours following the agreement amounted to a breach of the bilateral understanding. “For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations,” Misri stated.

Misri also called on Pakistan to take the necessary steps to address the violations and handle the situation with the seriousness and responsibility it deserves. “We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he added.

In response to these violations, the Indian Armed Forces have been given explicit instructions to act firmly against any further breaches along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC). Misri emphasized, “The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.”

Misri's statement came moments after India's air defence systems repelled Pakistani drones from Kashmir to Kutch. Explosions were heard as defensive fire neutralised aerial threats. Blackouts were reported in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab, and Barmer and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan — part of precautionary measures after Pakistan’s night-time provocations.

Earlier in the day, Misri had informed the media that Pakistan’s DGMO had contacted his Indian counterpart, and both sides agreed to halt all military action across land, air, and sea from 17:00 hours IST. “Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time,” Misri explained.

He also stated that both DGMOs will reconvene on May 12 at 12:00 hours to assess the situation further.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to social media platform X, reaffirming India’s unyielding stance against terrorism, noting, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

Misri, during a joint press conference earlier in the day, highlighted that Pakistan’s actions were provocatively escalatory. He said that India’s response to these acts is being carried out effectively. India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in retaliation to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people. As part of this operation, India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following which Pakistan escalated tensions with unprovoked artillery fire and drone incursions.

The situation remains tense as both sides engage in diplomatic and military maneuvers, with India maintaining a firm posture in the face of Pakistan’s aggression.