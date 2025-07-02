The suspension of the Kerala University Registrar over the Bharat Mata portrait controversy in the Senate Hall has drawn criticism from ministers, syndicate members, and student organizations.

Thiruvananthapuram: University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal on Wednesday suspended registrar KS Anilkumar over the disruption of an event attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Special powers under Section 10(13) of the Kerala University Act, 1974 were invoked to suspend Anil Kumar for “wilful disobedience, insubordination and dereliction of duty”.

The development comes days after Anil Kumar allegedly issued an order to cancel the event while the Governor was on stage and the National Anthem was being played. The controversial Bharat Mata portrait was displayed during the event at Senate Hall. The suspension has triggered sharp criticism from ministers and student leaders. Youth organisations SFI and KSU have registered their protest, with SFI planning a night march to the Raj Bhavan.

KS Anilkumar stated that he would approach the court against the suspension. He clarified the reasons cited in the suspension order are incorrect, and that he had revoked the permission for the event in the Senate Hall at 6 pm before the Governor arrived. Anil Kumar also said that he had documents to prove it, adding he did not disrespect the Governor.

Huge backlash over suspension

State Higher Education Minister Bindu pointed out that Mohan Kunnummal does not have the authority to suspend the Registrar. “The VC's action is an overreach of power, and the suspension order violates regulations. The VC is someone who has proven his allegiance to the RSS. The government will intervene if necessary,” she said, also claiming that the the incident was a planned move for saffronisation.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal reacted to the issue by reminding the Governor that he is supposed to protect the state's public interest. “The Governor's repeated interventions are undermining higher education. It is unfortunate that such unnecessary controversies and issues are being created. The government has made it clear that it will pursue legal action if needed,” he added. SFI State Secretary M Sanjeev expressed unconditional support for the Kerala University Registrar, who upheld secularism and university laws. KSU State President Aloshious Xavier reacted by saying that the Vice Chancellor's action of suspending the Registrar is part of protecting the Governor's ideological interests.

Left member of the Syndicate, G Muraleedharan, said that the VC's order was null and void. “KS Anilkumar will continue as Registrar. He will come to work as usual tomorrow morning,” he added.