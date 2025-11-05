A six-month-old baby girl, Delna Maria Sara, died in Angamaly, Kochi, after being found with a slit throat. The infant was discovered bleeding by her mother while lying next to her grandmother. Police have launched an investigation.

Kochi: A tragic incident unfolded in Angamaly's Karukutty in Kochi, where a six-month-old baby girl, Delna Maria Sara, was found with her throat slit. The infant, daughter of Antony and Ruth, was discovered injured and was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital, Angamaly, where she later died. Authorities were alerted and promptly commenced an investigation into the case.

Horror scene

According to initial reports, the baby was lying next to her grandmother in the family home at the time of the incident. The mother was in the kitchen when she found the baby bleeding from a neck wound and called for medical help. The grandmother is currently hospitalized after being found in weak physical state. There are unconfirmed reports suggesting the grandmother may have mental health issues.

Police launch probe

Delna's father, mother, and grandmother were present at home during the incident, but the exact circumstances leading to the injury remain unclear as police continue their inquiry.