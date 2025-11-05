Deedi says the award given to Vedan is unjust and a betrayal of the government's declaration that it would not protect abusers of women. Deedi Damodaran also demanded that the film jury apologize to the women of Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Awards Film Jury Panel's decision to award Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, with the Best Lyricist award has drawn criticism. Screenwriter and author Deedi Damodaran said that the award given to Vedan was unjust and a betrayal of the government's declaration that it would not protect abusers of women. Vedan received the award for his song ‘Kuthanthram (Viyarppu Thunnitta Kuppayam)’ from the movie ‘Manjummel Boys’. The jury noted that the recognition was given for the song’s creative brilliance in depicting the struggles and resilience of marginalized lives through fresh imagery and raw, unpolished language.

In a Facebook post, the author wrote that no amount of praise can erase or hide the crime allegedly perpetrated by Vedan. "The lines 'Viyarppu Thunnitta Kuppayam' (A shirt stitched with sweat) are sublime. But in the blood that flowed from the wounds of the complainants under the cover of darkness, this award is an injustice. No amount of praise can erase or hide that crime. The jury's decision is a breach of trust of the government's policy declarations at the Film Conclave that it would not protect abusers of women. The film jury is obliged to apologize to the women of Kerala for inscribing in film history a decision that cannot be overturned even by a court," the post read.

Shruthi Sharanyam, director of Malayalam film B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, took a dig by terming the event as Kerala State Masculine Awards. “The Jury Chairman admits that female-oriented contenders made up less than 10 percent of the entries. And, they go on to shower awards on a hoydenish film, sweeping most of the honours! As if that weren’t enough, even habitual sex offenders are celebrated without a hint of hesitation. Clearly, the ‘honourable’ jury is still struggling to grasp the concept of the ‘male gaze’. Meanwhile, the groundbreaking female-centric films that made waves in Cannes, Seoul and their likes, have been conveniently swept under the carpet,” she wrote.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Draws Flak

Actor and writer Joy Mathew also criticized the state government’s decision to honor an artist accused of sexual abuse, calling it a blatant mockery of justice and a betrayal of the principles of women’s empowerment. In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Joy Mathew said, “No matter how great a writer or artist someone is, if the law identifies him as a perpetrator of sexual violence, honoring him with an award funded by taxpayers’ money is nothing short of ridiculing the justice system.” He also took aim at the Chief Minister, who often speaks about protecting women and promoting gender equality. “The same Chief Minister who repeatedly preaches about women’s empowerment and being a protector of the helpless is now allowing an accused offender to be publicly honored,” Mathew remarked.

Mathew went on to suggest a satirical alternative, which was to announce a special award for the person’s social misconduct. "That way, the awardee might not turn up to receive it. The jury and the government can then save face. Perhaps then, such individuals will give up their abusive behavior and start behaving like good boys,” he added.