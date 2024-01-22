Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Special poojas, programs held in various temples in Kerala

    The celebrations were held in the state under the leadership of BJP and Hindu organizations. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and BJP leaders attended the ceremony at Vazhuthakkad Ramadevi temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As part of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, special pujas and prayer programs were held in various temples in Kerala today. The celebrations were held in the state under the leadership of BJP and Hindu organizations. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and BJP leaders attended the ceremony at Vazhuthakkad Ramadevi temple in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP state president K. Surendran attended the function at Kottayam's Ramapuram Temple. In the evening, there will be a ceremony of lighting the lamps in the houses. NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair lit the lamp at the NSS headquarters during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

    The celebrations unfolded across 371 temples and 17 ashrams in the Pathanamthitta district, featuring the morning Ram Nama Parikrama Yatra. The devotees celebrated by watching Prana Pratishtha on large screens and organizing feasts. Evening events include illuminating temples with lamps. Kochi's major temples conducted prayers and Ramayana recitations for Ayodhya's Prana Pratishtha. The special ceremonies took place at Tirumala Devaswom Temple the primary temple of Gauda Saraswata Brahmins. The long-standing North Indian community in Kochi actively participated, facilitated by live broadcasts of Ayodhya's Prana Pratishtha across various locations.

    The programs were also held in various temples in Wayanad. The devotees saw the function through the big screen set up at Sulthan Bathery Ganapathy Temple. The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena leader Thushar Vellappally was also present. The celebrations were also held at Kottayam's Ramapuram Sree Rama Temple under the leadership of the BJP. The special pujas and other ceremonies were also held at Thrissur Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple. Various programs were held in other districts as well.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
