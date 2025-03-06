Kolkata Weather Forecast on March 6, 2025: Temperature to see sharp rise in March? Check HERE

Kolkata Weather Forecast on March 6, 2025: As March progresses, the weather is transitioning from mild to warm. Check weather forecast of Kolkata

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 6:03 AM IST

While a slight chill remains, temperatures are set to rise soon, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. The forecast indicates that from the second week of March, the mercury will start climbing. From Monday onwards, temperatures are expected to increase, with a more noticeable rise by Sunday. In Kolkata, temperatures may reach 33-34°C, while in districts, it could go up to 36-37°C

article_image2

For the next two to three days, southern Bengal will experience dry weather, with no rain expected this week. Interestingly, temperatures might drop slightly by 2-3°C before the rise. Early mornings and evenings will feel pleasant in the districts, but daytime temperatures will be warmer. According to forecasts, Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive light rainfall. While Thursday will remain dry, light showers with thunderstorms are expected in some areas on Friday and Saturday. However, the rest of the northern districts will continue to experience dry weather


article_image3

From Saturday, rainfall may increase in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. Thunderstorms with rain could continue in Darjeeling till Tuesday. However, these showers will not cause significant temperature changes in North Bengal. Meanwhile, South Bengal will remain dry throughout the coming week, with temperatures expected to rise notably after March 10

