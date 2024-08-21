Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Woman found hanging after receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders in Perumbavoor

    A 30-year-old woman, Athira, from Ernakulam, died by suicide due to harassment from online loan sharks. She had borrowed Rs 6500 and was threatened with the release of her nude photos when she could not pay more. 

    Kerala: Woman found hanging after receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders in Perumbavoor anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Kochi: A 31-year-old woman from Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, took her own life allegedly due to harassment from online loan sharks. Athira, a resident of Kanichattupara, was found dead in her bedroom on Tuesday, with police investigating claims of threatening calls from lenders. The threatening message on her phone from a loan app warned of nude exposure. The woman had threatened to take her own life if the photos were shared. The police are conducting a forensic analysis of her phone, tracing the threats to a Pakistani phone number.

    Assam girl missing: Police obtain photo of girl inside train, seeks phone details from brother in Chennai

    Athira reportedly took the drastic step after being threatened by online lenders who demanded more money and threatened to share her intimate photos. She had borrowed Rs 6500 from an online loan app and repaid some, however, the lenders continued to threaten her. The police have launched an investigation, seizing her phone for further examination.

    The body of the deceased is currently at the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital mortuary. The Kuruppampady police have initiated an investigation and completed the necessary formalities. Athira's husband, Aneesh, is employed abroad in Saudi Arabia, and they have two children, Devdath and Devsoorya. 

