Thiruvananthapuram: At the 14th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, the documentary "Edited: A Man Who Edits Himself," produced by Asianet News Online and directed by Senior Assistant Editor Honey R.K., won the Best Documentary award. The film sheds light on Narayanan, a native of Payyanur's Aravanchal, who left a 16-year career in film editing to become an auto-rickshaw driver in his hometown to care for his autistic son.

Narayanan's editing career included work on major Malayalam films such as "Aye Auto," "Vaisali," "Vandanam," and "Kilukkam," and he served as the editor of the critically acclaimed "Thaniye," for which he received an Asianet Film Award. Despite his successful career and work with prominent directors like Priyadarshan, Bharathan, and Venu Nagavally, Narayanan chose to leave the industry to prioritize his family responsibilities.

The award was presented to Honey R.K. by Ecuador's Ambassador Fernando Bucheli during the festival's ceremony at the Tivoli Grand Resort in Delhi. The Spanish documentary "Crystal Fragile," directed by Damian Sanchez, also received the Best Documentary honor, while the Portuguese film "Nobody Knows," directed by Sergio Killing, was named Best Short Film.

"Edited" was produced by Asianet News Online Editor Muraleedharan A.K., with cinematography by Milton P.T., editing and sound design by Shafi Khan, graphics by Pramod K.T., and associate camera work by Ashin Prasad. Subtitles were created by Sony R.K. The film poignantly narrates the extraordinary life of a man balancing a demanding past career with present-day challenges as an auto-rickshaw driver looking after his son, making the documentary a heartfelt story of dedication and sacrifice.