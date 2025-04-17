ASHA workers in Kerala have intensified their 69-day protest, accusing the government of submitting a false affidavit to the High Court regarding a committee to address their wage concerns.

Thiruvananthapuram: ASHA workers have intensified their protest against the state government, accusing it of submitting a false affidavit to the High Court. According to the workers, the government falsely claimed that a committee had been formed to study their wage-related concerns. They allege that this move was a deliberate attempt to mislead the court in connection with an ongoing public interest litigation, asserting that no such committee exists to date.

Their ongoing sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat has now entered its 69th day, while a parallel hunger strike has reached 29 days. Despite the prolonged agitation, the government has yet to take concrete action. The Chief Minister, when asked yesterday, stated that there were no new developments to reopen talks with the ASHA workers.

Earlier discussions with Health Minister Veena George had concluded with the government's assurance that a committee would be formed to examine the ASHA workers’ issues. However, the protestors claim that this promise remains unfulfilled.

Unfazed by the lack of progress, the protest committee remains resolute and has announced that the strike will continue until their demands are addressed. As a symbolic gesture of appreciation, the committee plans to honor local government officials who agreed to raise the ASHA honorarium on April 21.