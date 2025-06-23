Ranjitha was preparing to return to a government job in Kerala when the plane crashed. She had been working as a nurse in Britain for eight months and had returned home to complete the procedures for her government job in Kerala.

Ahmedabad: The body of Ranjitha Gopalakrishnan, the Malayali nurse who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, has been identified through DNA testing, matching her mother's sample. Her body will be brought home tomorrow, and the funeral will be held the same day, according to relatives. The body will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Airport at 7 am tomorrow. Following this, a public viewing will be held at the Sri Vivekananda High School in Pullat, Pathanamthitta. The funeral will take place in the family compound later in the evening.

Ranjitha was preparing to return to a government job in Kerala when the plane crashed. She had been working as a nurse in Britain for eight months and had returned home to complete the procedures for her government job in Kerala. She was preparing to start work in July. Ranjitha's trip was intended to finalize her release paperwork from her workplace in London. She leaves behind her elderly mother, Tulasi, and two young children, Induchoodan and Ithika.

Ranjitha is the youngest daughter of Gopalakrishnan Nair and Tulasi. After earning a nursing degree in Pandalam, Ranjitha started her nursing career at a hospital in Gujarat. From there, she moved to Oman and later to Britain. Five years ago, Ranjitha secured a government job at Pathanamthitta General Hospital but took extended leave to work abroad. She has two children; her son is in the tenth grade, and her daughter is in the seventh grade.