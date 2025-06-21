After the June 12 Air India crash that killed over 270 people, DGCA has removed three officials over crew scheduling lapses and issued a show cause notice for breaching flight time rules on two earlier flights.

New Delhi: In a strong move following the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad, India’s aviation regulator has asked the airline to remove three senior officials from all duties related to crew scheduling and rostering.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave the order on June 20 after early findings pointed to possible mistakes in how the flight crew was managed. The officials' names have not been made public yet, but one of them is a divisional vice president, said reports.

The DGCA has directed the internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without any delay, and also said that the outcome of such proceedings shall be reported back within 10 days, according to ANI.

Air India says it has implemented DGCA's order

Responding to the DGCA’s directive, an Air India spokesperson confirmed that the airline has acted on the regulator’s instructions. “We acknowledge the regulator’s directive and have implemented the order. In the interim, the company’s Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC),” the spokesperson said. The airline added that it remains fully committed to following all safety protocols and standard operating procedures without compromise.

Crew management under scanner after crash

The decision comes days after the June 12 crash of Air India Flight AI-171. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. It hit the BJ Medical College hostel complex in the Meghani Nagar area.

Out of 242 people onboard, 241 were killed. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Several people on the ground also lost their lives, taking the total death toll to over 270.

Preliminary investigation has pointed to issues in crew management and rest time as possible reasons behind the crash. The three officials removed were in charge of preparing flight rosters and ensuring pilots and crew got the required rest between duties, something vital for flight safety.

DGCA notice over flight time violations

In another development, DGCA has issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India. During a spot check, the regulator found that the manager operated two flights, AI133 from Bengaluru to London on May 16 and May 17, 2025, which exceeded the allowed flight time limit of 10 hours.

DGCA has asked the official to respond within seven days, explaining why action should not be taken for this violation of flight duty time limits.

DNA identification of victims underway

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Saturday that DNA testing to identify victims is progressing. “So far, 220 DNA matches have been completed. The families of these victims have been informed, and the remains of 202 have already been handed over,” he said.

Patel shared that among those identified are 160 Indian nationals (including 151 passengers), 34 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.

A call for accountability and reform

The crash has sparked strong public anger and demands for a full investigation. Families of victims and aviation experts are calling for better oversight and stricter safety enforcement.

This is one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in recent years. The actions taken by DGCA from removing senior staff to issuing notices suggest that the government is treating the matter seriously and may consider deeper reforms in civil aviation safety.