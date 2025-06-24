Ranjitha was preparing to return to a government job in Kerala when the Air India flight crashed. She had been working as a nurse in UK for eight months and had returned home to complete the procedures for her government job in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayali nurse Ranjitha Gopalakrishnan, who died in the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, was laid to rest on the premises of her home in Kerala that was under construction. The body was kept for public viewing in Sri Vivekananda High School in Pullat, Pathanamthitta, from morning before it was taken to her home. Kerala Ministers V Sivankutty, GR Anil, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby and State Secretary MV Govindan, along with other party leaders paid homage to Ranjitha.

Ranjitha was preparing to return to a government job in Kerala when the plane crashed. She had been working as a nurse in Britain for eight months and had returned home to complete the procedures for her government job in Kerala. She was preparing to start work in July. Ranjitha's trip was intended to finalize her release paperwork from her workplace in London. She leaves behind her elderly mother, Tulasi, and two young children, Induchoodan and Ithika.

Ranjitha is the youngest daughter of Gopalakrishnan Nair and Tulasi. After earning a nursing degree in Pandalam, Ranjitha started her nursing career at a hospital in Gujarat. From there, she moved to Oman and later to Britain. Five years ago, Ranjitha secured a government job at Pathanamthitta General Hospital but took extended leave to work abroad. She has two children; her son is in the tenth grade, and her daughter is in the seventh grade.

DNA samples of 251 victims identified

Earlier on June 22, the DNA samples of 251 victims were identified and handed over to concerned families. Speaking to reporters, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said, "DNA samples of 251 dead bodies of the plane crash have been matched. So far, a total of 245 bodies have been handed over to the families, while six families, who are from the UK, will receive the bodies of their relatives in the near future."



"The 245 dead include 176 Indian citizens, 7 Portuguese, 49 British citizens, one Canadian and 12 non-passengers. Dr Rakesh Joshi gave details of the bodies handed over," he added.



On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers who died in the plane crash.



Two days ago, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson reassured the public and employees that the airline's fleet--particularly its Boeing 787 aircraft--remains safe to operate following comprehensive checks and that the carrier is exercising maximum caution in the wake of the AI171 tragedy. In an official communication, Campbell said, "Have our aircraft been deemed safe? Yes. We have completed the additional precautionary checks on our operating Boeing 787 fleet as requested by the DGCA, who have publicly declared that they meet required standards."



"We have also, as a matter of abundant precaution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks for the time being. Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft - of any type - for service," said the CEO.

(With inputs from ANI)