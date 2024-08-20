After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonia Thilakan, daughter of late actor Thilakan, has alleged harassment by a prominent Malayalam actor, who invited her to his room. She knew him since childhood and will reveal his name later. She also criticizes 'AMMA' for expelling her father for speaking out against the organization's "infestation", mirroring her own experience.

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter Sonia Thilakan shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In another shocking revelation, Sonia Thilakan, daughter of the late actor Thilakan, has come forward with her own experience of harassment in the film industry. This comes after the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed the dark underbelly of the industry.

    Sonia revealed that she was approached by a prominent actor, who has significant influence in the industry, with a message asking her to meet him in his room. He addressed her as "Mol", a term of endearment in Malayalam, and invited her to his room, after which she allegedly had a bad experience.

    Sonia stated that she had known the actor since her childhood and would reveal his name at the right time. She also mentioned that she does not have the time to pursue legal action against him at the moment.

    In a scathing attack on the industry, Sonia said that her father was expelled from 'AMMA' for speaking out against the 'infestation' within the organization. She said her father described the organization as 'kodali' (indicating trouble) and said that her own experience was similar.

    The Hema Committee report has already sparked widespread outrage and calls for reform in the film industry.

