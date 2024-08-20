Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Justice Hema Committee report, made public after years of wait, exposes the dark side of the Malayalam film industry.  The report reveals a female actor's traumatic experience of working with her sexual assaulter and facing criticism from the director. 

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    Kochi: The long-awaited Justice Hema Committee report, submitted to the Kerala government in December 2019, was finally made public on August 19 after four-and-a-half years. The report exposes the dark side of the Malayalam film industry, highlighting the struggles faced by women in the industry.

    The report reveals a disturbing incident where a female actor was forced to work with the same man who had sexually assaulted her. The actress had to act alongside her abuser, playing a married couple, and was criticized by the director for her inability to perform due to her trauma.

    “On the next day onwards she had to work with the same man as husband and wife hugging each other. That was terrible because of what was done to her during the shooting, and her resentment and hatred had reflected during shooting,” the report reads. Without understanding what's going on, the director went on to criticize the actress for around 17 takes for the shot.

    The committee's findings also highlight the industry's misogynistic attitudes, with many assuming that women enter the industry for fame and money, and are willing to compromise their values. The report states that women who speak out against exploitation are labeled as "problem-makers" and ostracized from the industry.

    The Justice Hema Committee report has sparked widespread outrage and calls for reform in the Malayalam film industry. The report's revelations have shed light on the urgent need for change and the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for women in the industry.

