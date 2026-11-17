A four-member gang that intercepted a car, assaulted the driver, and stole the vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested. The police caught the accused with the help of CCTV and GPS tracking.

Thiruvananthapuram: A four-member gang was arrested for intercepting a car, dragging the driver out, and fleeing with the vehicle. The incident happened near Poonkulam on the KS Road in Kovalam on Sunday evening. The arrested individuals are Sarath, Chandu, Aneesh, and Gokul. Sarath was nabbed from Madurai by the Vizhinjam police. The stolen car was found abandoned near Eraniel in Tamil Nadu. The gang snatched the car after assaulting the driver, Ratheesh (36), a resident of Pachalloor, and dragging him out. They also took the driver's mobile phone.

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Ratheesh, who sustained injuries, sought treatment at a hospital. Police stated that a previous financial dispute between the driver and the accused led to the incident. Ratheesh had taken the car on rent. During the investigation, the police obtained CCTV footage of the accused from the Poonkulam area, which helped in identifying them. Upon checking the vehicle's GPS, the police realized that the car had reached Tamil Nadu and alerted the Tamil Nadu police. When the Tamil Nadu police found the vehicle, there was no one inside. The accused, who had gone to a nearby hotel for food, saw the police near the car and fled the scene.

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The Vizhinjam police, upon learning that one of the accused, Sarath, had reached Madurai, went there and arrested him. Since the incident occurred within the limits of the Thiruvallam police station, the accused were handed over to them. The police informed that the arrested Sarath is a history-sheeter listed at the Kovalam station.